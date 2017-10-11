Weather
President reprimands Energy Minister over fuel crisis

11 October 2017 12:23 97

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev reprimanded the country's Energy Minister Kanat Bozumbaev over the recent fuel shortages, Kazinform has learned from Akorda.

According to the President's press service, on the Prime Minister's introduction, the Head of State reprimanded Minister Bozumbayev for improper performance of his duties and not being able to ensure proper control over the domestic fuels market.

Earlier PM Bakytzhan Sagintayev introduced the idea of reprimanding Energy Minister Kanat Bozumbayev and dismissed his deputy Aset Magauov over the fuel shortages across the country. Additionally, Sagintayev made the decision to sack Vice President of KazMunayGas JSC Daniyar Berlibayev, and reprimand the company's head Sauat Mynbayev.

 

Keywords: Appointments, dismissals, KazMunayGas, Akorda presidential residence, Oil & Gas, President of Kazakhstan , Economy,
