President of Kazakhstan sends law enforcement bill to Majilis

10 October 2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Under Clause 1 of Article 61 of the Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has submitted the Draft Law "On Amendments to Certain Legislative Acts of the Republic of Kazakhstan on the Modernization of the Procedural Principles of Law-Enforcement Activity" to the Majilis of the Parliament, the Akorda press service reports.

The draft law specifies the amendments to the Criminal Procedure Code, the laws "On Investigative Operations" and "On the Prosecutor's Office".

Keywords: Ministry of Internal Affairs, President of Kazakhstan , Majilis, Laws, decrees, orders,
