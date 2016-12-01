President of Iran Hassan Rouhani arrived in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Plane carrying Iranian President Hassan Rouhani landed at the Astana International Airport, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The President of the Islamic Republic of Iran arrived in Kazakhstan for an official visit. Minister of Investment and Development Zhenis Kassymbek and Deputy Foreign Minister Akylbek Kamaldinov met the Iranian leader at the airport.

Rouhani is expected to meet with President Nursultan Nazarbayev. Besides, a meeting of high-ranking delegations will be held and a number of documents on cooperation will be signed.