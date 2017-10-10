Weather
President Nazarbayev receives AIFC Governor

10 October 2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM During the meeting in Akorda, the Astana International Financial Center's Governor Kairat Kelimbetov reported to Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev about the progress in the preparations for the launch of the Center, the President's press service reports.

Mr. Kelimbetov also informed the President of the main principles and priorities of the Center, as well as the progress in the creation of the high-tech Astana International Exchange.

The Governor stressed that the agreements the AIFC concluded with Shanghai Stock Exchange, which will acquire a quarter of the new Astana International Exchange, and Nasdaq Inc., which will provide its matching engine will contribute to the Center's development.

Following the meeting, President Nazarbayev gave a number of specific instructions.

 

Keywords: Astana International Financial Centre, Akorda presidential residence, President of Kazakhstan , Economy,
