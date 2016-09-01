Weather
President meets with ex-PM of Singapore Goh Chok Tong

28 September 16:19

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has met today with Emeritus Senior Minister, Member of Singapore Parliament Goh Chok Tong in Astana, the press service of Akorda reported.    

The sides discussed the issues of bilateral cooperation in various sectors of economy.

The President emphasized the value of Singapore’s experience in innovation, technological and financial sectors.

“Within 25 years of our independence, we have been maintaining close ties with Singapore and we have always considered your country as a model for us. Despite that Singapore is a city-state, it has become a role-model of effective development for many countries of the world. Our ways of building statehood have much in common. In this view, we thoroughly study the experience of your country while developing and implementing various programs and strategies,” Nursultan Nazarbayev said.

 In turn, Goh Chok Tong thanked the Kazakh President for the invitation to visit Kazakhstan and a warm reception.

“This is my first visit to your country. I am impressed over dynamics of its development. I am glad that our countries enjoy strong partnership ties. All the key areas of cooperation between Kazakhstan and Singapore have been determined to date,” said Goh Chok Tong.

 

Upon completion of the meeting, the sides expressed confidence in further strengthening of the bilateral relations between the two countries.

