Weather
Astana -12 °С
Almaty -9 °С
Exchange rates
USD 328.91
EUR 343.61
RUB 5.39
CNY 47.36

President condoles with Russia over Tu-154 plane crash victims

President condoles with Russia over Tu-154 plane crash victims
25 December 15:34 107

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has expressed his condolences to his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin over Tu-154 plane crash victims.    

With a deep regret the Head of State learnt about tragic death of Russian citizens as a result of crash of the  Defense Ministry’s plane near Sochi, Akorda reports.

 

Sharing the grief of loss, Nursultan Nazarbayev expressed his condolences to the families and relatives of the victims as well as to Russian people, on behalf of Kazakhstan nation and him personally. 

Keywords: President of Kazakhstan , Kazakhstan and Russia,
Read also

Latest news
Load more
Commented articles
UN to support initiative of Syria talks in Astana
Authorities and Policy > Politics 0
How effective is Institute of investment ombudsman?
Economy and finance > Economy 0
RoK Prosecutor General's Office terminates prosecution of Aliyev
Authorities and Policy > Politics 0
Nazarbayev receives Russia's «Person of Year» award
Authorities and Policy > Politics 0
Kazakhstan, Iran simplify mutual party travels
Sport > Tourism and Sport 0
Roy Jones estimated Golovkin's chances in fight with Jacobs
Sport > Sport 0
Folk music concert to take place in Astana
Society > Culture 0
×

Archive