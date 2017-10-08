Weather
Astana 8 °С
Almaty 13 °С
Exchange rates
USD 343.66
EUR 402.22
RUB 5.95
CNY 51.65

Powerful earthquake shocks Japanese Fukushima prefecture

Powerful earthquake shocks Japanese Fukushima prefecture
8 October 2017 11:10 186

TOKYO. KAZINFORM A magnitude 5.9 earthquake hit northeast Japan on Friday, TASS refers to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

According to the agency, the epicenter of the earthquake was located at a depth of 50 kilometers under the seabed off Fukushima Prefecture coast.

A tsunami warning was issued, but then a few minutes later lifted.

Japan's earthquake monitoring and tsunami warning system managed to record the coming tremors. Ten minutes prior to the quake, the Japanese saw warnings both on their mobile phones and TV.

The Tokyo Electric Power company, operator of the Fukushima nuclear power plant, said that the quake-stricken plant had not been affected by the Friday earthquake.

The radiation rate has not changed near the Fukushima NPP, either, it said.

 

Keywords: Incidents , World News,
Нашли ошибку? Выделите её и нажмите CTRL+ENTER

Commented articles
North Kazakhstan to ramp up gold production
Regions > North Kazakhstan region 0
KASE day session: USDKZT_TOD = 345.15
Economy and finance > Economy 0
Number of Kaznet users increases
Society > Education and Science 0
Bali to lose 70,000 tourists due to Agung volcanic activity
World News > World News 0
Nursultan Nazarbayev greets Emomali Rahmon on his birthday
Authorities and Policy > President 0
Met Office: West Kazakhstan under weather warning
Regions > West Kazakhstan region 0
WBC recognizes Golovkin as Man of the Year
Sport > Sport 0

Archive