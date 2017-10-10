Post-Soviet security bloc begins military exercise in Armenia

BAGRAMYAN TRAINING GROUND. KAZINFORM A joint military exercise of the Collective Rapid Reaction Force (CRRF) of the post-Soviet security bloc, the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), began in Armenia on Monday, TASS reports from the site.

Russian Southern Military District Commander, Colonel General Alexander Dvornikov (who leads the exercises), said the task of the maneuvers is to simulate action to localize an armed conflict in an imaginary CSTO member state.



"A multinational team of the command and the headquarters of the Collective Security Treaty Organization's CRRF will plan at an automated command point a joint operation to localize an armed conflict on the territory of an imaginary state - CSTO member," Dvornikov said.



The general said the exercise will also train practical action of CSTO's CRRF contingents and a unit of a Russian-Armenian joint group of forces to localize an imaginary armed conflict.



Issues related to the use of the automated command and control system in preparations for and during an operation will also be worked out during the drills.



The exercises at the Bagramyan and the Alagyaz training grounds in Armenia, codenamed Cooperation 2017, are held as part of the CSTO Combat Brotherhood 2017 strategic exercise and will end on October 13.





Read more.