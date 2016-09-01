Weather
Astana 16 °С
Almaty 27 °С
Exchange rates
USD 337.16
EUR 379.10
RUB 5.29
CNY 50.56

PM to partake in CIS Heads of Government Council’s meeting in Belarus

28 September 17:46

ASTANA. KAZINFORM In October 2016, Prime Minister Bakytzhan Sagintayev will visit the Republic of Belarus. Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to this country Yergali Bulegenov has said it at the briefing in the MFA in Astana.    

“The Prime Minister of Kazakhstan is going to visit Belarus in October to participate in the meeting of the CIS Heads of Government Council. The PM will likely hold bilateral meetings there,” the Ambassador said.

The Diplomat informed also about the documents to be signed [during the visit - editor].

 

“One of such documents relates to cooperation in peaceful use of space. A one-year program of economic cooperation is being drafted now. A breakthrough project in machine-building industry is prepared for signing too,” he clarified.

Keywords: Prime Minister of Kazakhstan , Government of Kazakhstan, Foreign policy , Kazakhstan and Belarus,
Read also

Latest news
Load more
Commented articles
Algeria train collision injures at least 78
World > World News 0
Kazakhstan-North Korea: A study in nuclear contrast
Society > For Nuclear Weapons Free World 0
At UN, Kyrgyz Minister cites ‘tangible blows' to country's economy due to climate change
Society > Events 0
Barys lost to Spartak 4:5
Society > Sport 0
Samsung delays restarting sales of its Galaxy Note 7 in S Korea
World > World News 0
Freeze predicted for Kazakhstan Sep 26
0
Five killed in W Kazakhstan road tragedy
Regions > West Kazakhstan region 0

Archive