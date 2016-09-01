PM instructed to increase share of home-produced materials in construction up to 80%

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Prime Minister Karim Massimov instructed to increase the share of home-produced materials in construction works up to 80%.

"The use of home-produced construction materials is the issue of great importance. Their share now comprises 50% only. We need to increase this indicator to 80%. The operators of the national housing programs and developers must keep this issue under constant control. Our construction enterprises must be competitive both in prices and quality," said Sagintayev.



"If we do raise this index to 80%, we will hugely support local companies producing construction materials," added the PM.