PM chairs meeting of Expert Council on Competitiveness
ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev chaired a regular session of the Expert Council on Competitiveness this week, Kazinform has learnt from primeminister.kz.
Participants of the session discussed ways of improving mechanisms of implementation of the Yellow Pages Rule principles, measures on better corporate governance, modernization of enterprises and introduction of the elements of the fourth industrial revolution.