ASTANA. KAZINFORM Presidential Basketball Club Astana lost to Estonian Kalev at home, Sports.kz reports.

The most productive Astana players were Robert Lowry and Ian Miller scoring 21 points each.

On February 15 Astana will play against Russian Lokomotiv-Kuban.

Basketball. VTB League. 15th round.

Astana - Kalev 72:78 (13:26, 18:20, 18:12, 23:20).