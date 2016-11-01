Weather
Parliament to adopt Declaration of 25 years of Kazakhstan's Independence

23 November 10:37 93

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The joint session of the Kazakh Parliament chambers has started in Astana this morning, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"The adoption of the Declaration of 25 years of the Independence of the Republic of Kazakhstan is on the agenda. The document is dedicated to a very important historic period. All achievements and success of that period is first of all the results of work of the First President - the Leader of the Nation Nursultan Nazarbayev. At the same time, it is the result of unity of the people who supported the President in every way possible," Majilis Speaker Nurlan Nigmatulin said at the session.

Attending the session are the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the State Secretary of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the head of the Presidential Administration, the chairmen of the Constitutional Council, the Supreme Court and the Central Election Commission, the members of the Government, the heads of government bodies accountable to the President of Kazakhstan and many others.

Keywords: 25 Years of Independence, Astana, Events, Kazakhstan, Parliament,
