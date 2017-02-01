Paris attack: Suspect keeps silence
ASTANA. KAZINFORM The man who allegedly attacked Louvre Museum on Friday is refusing to speak to investigators, Kazinform has learnt from BBC.
Egyptian Abdullah Hamamy, was shot by a soldier as he attacked a military patrol with two knives.
The attacker's father, who is a former Egyptian police general, said his son was not a terrorist accusing the soldier who fired of "using brute". Reda al-Hamamy said his son came to Paris for business.
French authorities say Abdullah shouted "Allahu Akbar" ("God is greatest") as he attacked soldiers.
After he was shot and injured by a soldier, Hamamy was put in a hospital.
According to a source close to the investigation said that "he refuses to talk to investigators".