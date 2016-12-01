Weather
Over dozen reportedly killed in Malaysia bus accident

24 December 12:14 115

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM Thirteen people were killed and over a dozen others were wounded in a bus accident in Malaysia, local media report.    

The accident occurred in the Muar District of Johor State on Saturday morning, The Star newspaper said citing Johor Fire and Rescue Department deputy director Mohd Yusof Mohd Gunnos.

The bus driver, along with a dozen passengers, were killed and 17 others were injured when the bus skidded and fell off a cliff. ​

 

The cause of the accident is under investigation. The bus was heading from the capital of Johor State, Johor Baru, to Malaysia's capital Kuala Lumpur.

Фото: © Wikipedia/ Calvin Teo


Source: Sputniknews

