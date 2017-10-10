Weather
Astana -5 °С
Almaty 0 °С
Exchange rates
USD 341.97
EUR 401.58
RUB 5.86
CNY 51.63

One of Zhakiyanov - Burnett undercard bouts canceled

One of Zhakiyanov - Burnett undercard bouts canceled
10 October 2017 07:15 68

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On October 21, Belfast will host a unification bout between Ryan Burnett (17-0, 9 KOs) and Kazakhstan's Zhanat Zhakiyanov (27-1, 18 KOs), Sports.kz reports.

With less than two weeks left before the boxing night in Belfast, the undercard battles are still not confirmed. However, it was recently announced that the ten-round welterweight fight between Tommy Coil (23-4, 11 KOs) and Tyrone McKenna (14-0-1, 6 KOs) has been canceled due to Coyle's injury. It is reported that currently, the organizers are trying to find another opponent for McKenna.

In the headliner fight of the night, Zhakiyanov and Burnett will fight for IBF and WBA World bantamweight titles.

 

Keywords: Sport, Boxing,
Нашли ошибку? Выделите её и нажмите CTRL+ENTER

Commented articles
U.S. approves possible 15-bln-USD sale of THAAD missiles to Saudi Arabia
World News > World News 0
Barys suffer 3:1 defeat from Sochi on road
Sport > Sport 0
Golovkin to be WBC Ambassador in Mexico
Sport > Sport 0
Costa Rica reports 10 deaths from T.S. Nate
World News > World News 0
Session of Kazakh-Romanian intergov'l commission held in Bucharest
World News > International Activity of Kazakhstan 0
Kazakh Mominov secures fourth professional victory
Sport > Sport 0
Kyrgyz Deputy PM dies in car accident
World News > World News 0

Archive