Olympic-size swimming pool to be built in Karaganda

23 November

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM - First deputy akim (governor) of Karaganda region Assylbek Duissebayev has suggested building an Olympic-size swimming pool in Karaganda city, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the Karaganda region's administration, there is no swimming pool that would meet Olympic standards in Karaganda, the city with 500,000-population. Despite that, renowned Karaganda swimmers Aboimov and Ryzhkov successfully represented Kazakhstan at the Olympic and Asian Games.

In fact, the region needs 75 swimming pools, 25 of which should be built in the regional center.

The first deputy governor of the region charged Karaganda authorities to look into the possibility of implementing the project at the upcoming sessions of the Public Council and the City-Planning Council.

