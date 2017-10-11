October 11. KAZINFORM'S TIMELINE OF MAJOR EVENTS

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 11th of October. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on October 11.

EVENTS



The first ever underground nuclear explosion was carried out at the Semipalatinsk Test Site in 1961. (The first Soviet bomb was tested at the Semipalatinsk Test Site on August 29, 1949).

The National Joint-Stock Company "Kazakhtelecom" was established by merger of 36 regional telecommunications enterprises of the Ministry of Communications of the Republic of Kazakhstan in 1994. In April 1999, the National Securities Commission granted the company the status of the open joint-stock company.

Back in 1997 Kazakhstan adopted the ambitious strategic program - Kazakhstan-2030. It was the document of paramount historical and political importance containing detailed analysis of the current situation in Kazakhstan. It outlined Kazakhstan's mission, priorities and long-term goals, such as national security; stability in the country and unity of the society; economic growth based on the developed market economy; healthcare, education and welfare of Kazakhstan's citizens; energy resources; and infrastructure.

In 2010, President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev met with Ali Larijani, Speaker of the Parliament of Iran. The sides discussed the development of Kazakh-Iranian economic cooperation, regional security and strengthening of inter-parliamentary ties.

In 2011, the Astana Culture Days were held at the stage of the National Center for the Performing Arts of China. The miracle of architecture, situated in the heart of Beijing, is commonly called 'The Giant Egg'.

President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev received Thorbjørn Jagland, Secretary General of the Council of Europe in 2011. Nazarbayev and Jagland touched upon the prospects of cooperation between Kazakhstan and the Council of Europe, Kazakhstan's accession to the CoE conventions as well as strengthening of relations with the EU.

In 2011, the Ministry of Communication and Information of the Republic of Kazakhstan together with JSC "Holding "Zerde" presented e-Government at the international exhibition GITEX TECHNOLOGY WEEK 2011 in the United Arab Emirates. Participants of the exhibition could learn about the history of egov.kz project creation as well as about the future plans of its developers.

The Museum of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan exhibited its items at the Karaganda regional museum of fine arts in 2011. 163 exhibit items were on display at the exhibition, including documents and photos from the personal archive of President Nursultan Nazarbayev, books from his personal library as well as gifts from the heads of other countries. The objective of the exhibition was to show the challenging path Kazakhstan had to take in order to join the community of democratic countries and gain international recognition as an independent state.

In 2011, mayor of Nagasaki Tomihisa Taue awarded Kazakhstani children who won the drawing and essay competition themed Nuclear-Free World. 10 best essays were published on the official website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan. The best drawings were showcased at the Palace of Independence in Astana. Taue traveled to the capital city of Kazakhstan - Astana to participate in the international forum For Nuclear-Free World. He stressed that participants of the competition expressed their negative stance on nuclear weapons through their drawings and essays.

The Club of the Nazarbayev scholarship holders was created in Almaty in 2011. Its goal was to unite forward-minded and creative Kazakhstani researchers and patriots of the country to promote the best innovations.

In 2012, the Republic of Kazakhstan and the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development inked a loan agreement on the East-West Roads Project (Almaty-Khorgos section): the International transit corridor Western Europe-Western China (CAREC 1b).

The new 305-km road section of the corridor linking Almaty with Khorgos helped improve transport efficiency between Kazakhstan and China and other Central Asian countries.

Director of the Nazarbayev Center Kanat Saudabayev held a meeting with David Ferriero, head of the National Archives and Records Administration in Washington, D.C. in 2012. During the meeting, the sides looked into the possibility of exchanging experience in preservation of important state documents.

In 2012, three little artists from Kazakhstan, representing the Pavlodar Children's Arts School, won a special prize at the international children's contest in Poland.

The new issue of Gifted children - the future of Kazakhstan encyclopedia was dedicated to little Kazakhstani figure skaters Timur and Elizabet Tursynbayev in 2012. They were dubbed as the Hope of Kazakhstan in the encyclopedia, which tells the stories of the most gifted youngsters in Kazakhstan.

In 2014, Zagreb hosted the opening ceremony of the Kazakhstan-Croatia Friendship Society. At the ceremony, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Croatia Aslan Mussin spoke about the state and prospects of the Kazakh-Croatian relations, noting that the Friendship Society will play an important role in the development of direct contacts between the peoples and non-governmental organizations.

Walnut Tree directed by Kazakhstani filmmaker Yerlan Nurmukhambetov claimed the top prize in the New Currents program of the 20th Busan International Film Festival in October 2015. Walnut Tree is a film about Aisulu and Gabit who are deeply in love with each other. The comedy gives a glimpse into the lives of the couple and people around them living in a remote village.



The Busan International Film festival held annually in South Korea is one of the most prestigious film festivals in Asia. The first festival was held in 1996.

In 2016, Bangkok welcomed the 2nd Asia Dialogue Cooperation Summit that brought together leaders and high-level delegates from 34 member states. It was themed One Asia, Diverse Strengths.



Head of the Kazakhstani delegation, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the Kingdom of Thailand Marat Yessenbayev addressed the summit. In his remarks he highlighted Kazakhstan's achievements over the past 25 years of independence and presented Kazakhstan's stance on further development and strengthening of cultural and humanitarian, socioeconomic and political relations in the Asian continent.

In 2016, Kazakhstan surpassed the U.S. in a new report of the best and worst countries in which to be a girl made by Save the Children, an international non-governmental organization that promotes children's rights in developing countries. Out of 144 countries mentioned in the report, Kazakhstan was ranked 30th, outperforming the U.S., Japan and other big economies thanks to high proportion of women MPs. It should be noted that the rankings are based on five key factors - maternal mortality, rates of early marriage, women in government, adolescent fertility and lower-secondary school completion that all contribute to the overall index score.

Undiscovered Kazakhstan photo exhibition was unveiled at the UNESCO headquarters in Paris in 2016. The Foundation of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan - the Leader of the Nation put on display unique exhibit items. The event was dated to the 1000th anniversary of Almaty city. The exhibition consisted of rare photos of Kazakhstani landscape and reflected the spirit of many-sided Kazakh cultural heritage.

In 2016, Kazakhstan was elected as the member of the Administrative Council of the Universal Postal Union (UPU) at the 26th UPU Congress. During its 4-year tenure, Kazakhstan will be able to participate in the decision-making process in postal sector. Only 40 of 192 UPU member states are entitled to put forward and introduce new mechanisms of work in the sector.