Nursultan Nazarbayev mourns death of ex-Israeli President Shimon Peres

28 September 14:15

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has sent a telegram of condolences to President of Israel Reuven Rivlin on the occasion of the death of former President Shimon Peres, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda's press service.

"It is with great sadness that I received the news of the death of former President of Israel Shimon Peres," the telegram of condolences notes.

"Shimon Peres will be remembered by the people of Kazakhstan as a far-sighted leader, historically significant person and high-profile politician who greatly contributed to improvement of our bilateral ties," the telegram reads.

Nursultan Nazarbayev stressed he had deep respect for Shimon Peres as a true friend.

"Our conversations were always useful and I will remember our meetings with warmth," the telegram says.

In conclusion, President Nazarbayev extended his deepest condolences to his Israeli counterpart and all people of Israel over this irretrievable loss.

Archive