Nursultan Nazarbayev and Vladimir Putin to meet in Sochi

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev is set to meet with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Sochi, Kazinform reports.

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov who is on the official visit to Astana announced the upcoming top-level meeting.



"Their [Nazarbayev and Putin's] nearest meeting is scheduled to take place in Sochi. The CIS Council of the Heads of State and Supreme Eurasian Economic Council will convene there," Lavrov said at the meeting with his Kazakh colleague Minister Kairat Abdrakhmanov.



Lavrov went on to praise strategic partnership and alliance between Astana and Moscow which became possible, first of all, thanks to Nursultan Nazarbayev and Vladimir Putin.



According to kremlin.ru, the sessions of the CIS Council of the Heads of State and Supreme Eurasian Economic Council are planned to be held on October 11 in Sochi.