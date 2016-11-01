Weather
November Music Fest started in Almaty

22 November 09:47

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - In Almaty, in the Kazakh National Conservatory named after Kurmangazy, the international musical festival 'November Music Fest' devoted to the 25th  anniversary of Independence of the RoK has begun. The festival was organized by Kurmangazy Kazakh National Conservatory, the musical agency "Klassika" with assistance of the general partner - National Welfare Fund JSC "Samruk-Kazyna".     

"Towards the end of the year the conservatory begins to sparkle with its achievements. Our student's collectives, guests and friends participate in the festival", president of the conservatory Zhaniya Aubakirova said in the welcoming speech. November Music Fest consists of five unique concert evenings on the stage of the Big Concert Hall filled with classical, folklore and jazz music performed by prominent guests of the festival. In the November Music Fest program are soloists and staff of the conservatory, ensemble of ancient music "D'EL'SA Consort", conductor Dorian Wilson (USA), trumpeter Marko Pyerobon (Italy), pianist Botagoz Aygalkayeva, violinist Yerzhan Kulibayev, young pianist Sanzharali Kopbayev, soloists of the Kazakh State Academic Theatre of Opera and Ballet Zarina Altynbayeva (soprano), Oksana Davydenko (mezzo-soprano).

The first musicale was remembered to the audience due to the performances an ethno-fusion of the Khazar group, accordion players, orchestra of wind instruments, famous violinist Yerzhan Kulibayev and many other talented performers. The festival will last till November 25. On the final day the guests will be able to hear the soundtracks from "Harry Potter", "The Pirates of the Caribbean", "Star wars" and the animated film "How to Train Your Dragon" performed by the orchestra.


