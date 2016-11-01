Weather
New Kazakh player Bublik wins Astana's Capital Cup opener

22 November 15:42 123

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Russian-born tennis player Alexander Bublik who now represents Kazakhstan won the opening match at the Astana Challenger Capital Cup in the Kazakh capital today, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Bublik seeded 6th at the tournament toppled qualifier Sergey Betov from Belarus in straight sets 6-4, 6-4.

Another representative of Kazakhstan Aleksandr Nedovyesov also had a great start at the tournament.
The 4th-seeded Nedovyesov defeated Turkish Marsel Ilhan 7-6 (5), 6-1.

Kazakh wildcard Timur Khabibulin lost to qualifier from Uzbekistan Temur Ismailov in the first-round match.

Denis Yevseyev and Sagadat Ayap of Kazakhstan were stunned by South Korean players Woo Soon Kwon and Yunseong Ching respectively.

Earlier it was reported that promising Russian tennis player Alexander Bublik, 19, announced his decision to represent Kazakhstan for the next years of his career.

 

