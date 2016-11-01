Weather
Astana -25 °С
Almaty -15 °С
Exchange rates
USD 335.48
EUR 357.19
RUB 5.28
CNY 48.74

New head of Consumers' Rights Protection Department of Mangistau region appointed

New head of Consumers' Rights Protection Department of Mangistau region appointed
22 November 13:19 92

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Rabiga Milibayeva has become the head of the Consumers' Rights Protection Department of Mangistau region, Kazinform has learnt from the committee's press service.

Ms Milibayeva is a native of Pavlodar region. She is a graduate of the Karaganda State Medical Institute.

Throughout her professional career Ms Milibayeva worked as an epidemiologist at the Pavlodar sanitary and epidemiological station, a chief expert of the Consumers' Rights Protection Committee of the Ministry of National Economy, as well as deputy head of the Consumers' Rights Protection Department of Mangistau region.

Keywords: Mangystau region , Regions, Appointments, dismissals,
Read also

Latest news
Load more
Commented articles
Soyuz spacecraft with US, Russian, French crew docks to ISS
Society > Science 0
GGG, Jacobs likely to fight in March
Sport > Sport 0
Death toll rises to 60 after train derailment in India
World News > World News 0
Nursultanov wins his first professional fight in Las Vegas
Sport > Sport 0
We attach great importance to Kazakh President's visit to South Korea - Soosuk Lim
World News > International Activity of Kazakhstan 0
Black ice caused GAZelle-bus collision near Balkhash
Regions > Karaganda region 0
Ward defeats Kovalev on points
Sport > Sport 0
×

Archive