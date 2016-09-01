Weather
New director of Astana Opera Theater named

28 September 14:53

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Galym Akhmediyarov has been named as new director of the Astana Opera State Theater of Opera and Ballet, the Akorda's press service reports.

President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev signed the corresponding decree on Wednesday.

Mr. Akhmediyarov previously served as Vice Minister of Culture and Sport of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Former director of the Astana Opera Theater Toleubek Alpiyev was relieved of the post by President Nazarbayev earlier.

