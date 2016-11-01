New deputy mayor of Karaganda city named

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM - Sabit Ospanov has been named as the new deputy akim (mayor) of Karaganda city, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"Former deputy mayor Arman Dzhumekenov stepped down. Sabit Ospanov took up his post," the Karaganda city administration said in a statement.



Sabit Ospanov is a native of Kostanay region. He is a graduate of the Akmola Agricultural Institute, the Buketov Karaganda State University and the Karaganda State Technical University.



Prior to the appointment he held the post of the head of the Passenger Transport and Motorways Department of Karaganda region.