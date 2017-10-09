New Deputy Akim of Astana appointed

ASTANA. KAZINFORM By order of the akim of Astana, Askar Amrin was appointed deputy akim of the Kazakh capital, Kazinform refers to the press service of the city's administration.

Mr. Amrin graduated from the Buketov Karaganda State University, majoring in International Law. He also holds a Master's degree in Law from Cornell Law School.

Askar Amrin began his career in 1997 as a legal adviser at the State Center for Pension Payments in Akmola region.

From 1997 to 2001, he held various positions at the Ministry of Justice of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

From 2001 to 2003 he served as the Deputy Chairman of the Agency of the Antimonopoly Agency of Kazakhstan.

In 2003 to 2006 he was the Deputy Minister of Finance of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

From 2007 to 2009 Askar Amrin held various positions at JSC Lancaster Invest.

In 2012 Mr. Amrin served as the executive secretary of the Ministry of Industry and New Technologies.

In 2012 to 2016 he served as the head of the Office of the Prosecutor General of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the first deputy chairman of the Committee on Legal Statistics and Special Accounts of the General Prosecutor's Office.

From 2016 until his recent appointment Askar Amrin occupied the position of an advisor to the akim of Astana.