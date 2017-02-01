Weather
Astana -16 °С
Almaty -14 °С
Exchange rates
USD 322.92
EUR 346.91
RUB 5.42
CNY 46.99

New CEO of Kazpochta named

New CEO of Kazpochta named
6 February 18:53 118

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Saken Sarsenov was named the Chairman of the Board of JSC "Kazpochta".

"Today Saken Sarsenov has been appointed as Chairman of the Board of JSC "Kazpochta". I am confident that as a true professional Saken Seitzhaparovich will greatly contribute to the development of the sphere of informatization and telecommunications of Kazakhstan. He will use his extensive experience in his work," Minister of Information and Communications Dauren Abayev wrote in a Facebook post.

Mr. Sarsenov is a graduate of the Moscow Aviation Institute and the Eurasian Institute of Humanities.

Sarsenov's previous post was the Vice Minister of Information and Communications.

He also served as Deputy Chairman of the Board of JSC "National Information Technologies" from 2003 to 2008, Vice Minister of Communications and Information from March 2010 to January 2012, Vice Minister of Transport and Communications from February 2012 to April 2014, the first Deputy Chairman of the Agency for Communications and Information from April 2014 to August 2014, and Vice Minister for Investment and Development from August 2014 to May 2016.

Keywords: Appointments, dismissals,
Read also

Latest news
Load more
Commented articles
WU 2017: Kazakhstan overwhelmed Czech Republic in hockey
Sport > 2017 Winter Universiade 0
Mayors of 26 major CIS cities to be invited to EXPO-2017
State programs and projects > Expo-2017 0
OPEC oil basket price up
World News > World News 0
Barys defeated Minsk’s Dinamo 5:1
Sport > Sport 0
Kazakhstan aims set in President’s Message coincide with SCO goals
Authorities and Policy > Politics 0
PM criticized Arselor Mittal for not buying Kazakhstan goods
Authorities and Policy > Government 0
National companies to have uniform purchasing rules, PM
Authorities and Policy > Government 0
×

Archive