New appointments in Kazakhstan
ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Last week there were personnel appointed in regional authorities, diplomatic corps, in Atameken National Chamber of Enterpreneurs, and the National center for human rights.
Imangali Tasmagambetov - Ambassador of Kazakhstan in Russia.
Serik Ospanov -Director of the National Human Rights Center.
Alnur Yermagambetov - Acting Chairman of Board of JSC National Information Technologies.
Yeldar Zhumagaziyev - Vice Chairman of Board of Atameken National Chamber of Entrepreneurs of Kazakhstan
Abay Turikpenbayev - President of Aktau international seaport
Shakhmardan Baymanov - deputy akim of Kyzylorda.