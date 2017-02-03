New appointments in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Last week there were personnel appointed in regional authorities, diplomatic corps, in Atameken National Chamber of Enterpreneurs, and the National center for human rights.

Imangali Tasmagambetov - Ambassador of Kazakhstan in Russia.

Serik Ospanov -Director of the National Human Rights Center.

Alnur Yermagambetov - Acting Chairman of Board of JSC National Information Technologies.

Yeldar Zhumagaziyev - Vice Chairman of Board of Atameken National Chamber of Entrepreneurs of Kazakhstan

Abay Turikpenbayev - President of Aktau international seaport

Shakhmardan Baymanov - deputy akim of Kyzylorda.