Nazarbayev visited Diakont plant in Saint Petersburg 

ASTANA-SAINT PETERSBURG. KAZINFORM In the course of the visit to the Russian Federation, President Nursultan Nazarbayev visited JSC Diakont.

Before the presentation, the presidents of Kazakhstan and Russia made a statement regarding the crash of Tu-154 plane belonging to the Russian Defense Ministry.

Nursultan Nazarbayev extended again his condolences to the Russian people over the tragedy, Kazinform refers to the Akorda press service.





JSC Diakont is one of the world’s two leading companies producing radiation-insensitive zoom-lenses. The enterprise leads in development and production of equipment for ensuring security in knowledge-based sectors of economy.



