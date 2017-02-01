Nazarbayev urged no interference in National Bank’s work

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has expressed quite a rigid attitude towards interference with the work of the National Bank, which "should be punished" as he said.

"The National Bank did hard work in the hardest times of 2016. Now I urge to strengthen the bank's ability to perform control and regulation on the legislative basis. The bank should have such a right. Such draft law is required. Any interference in the country's financial system will be punished", - said Head of State said at the enlarged meeting of the Government.

"I see that the more the National Bank tries to sort everything out, the more accusations are towards its chairman whom I support 100%. It concerns the shareholders and sponsors who sit right here in this room. Don't be afraid of anyone!" Nursultan Nazarbayev added speaking to the Chairman of the National Bank Daniyar Akishev.