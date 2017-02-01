Weather
Nazarbayev unhappy with conditions created for foreign investors

3 February 13:49 175

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan is unhappy with the work done to create conditions for potential investors.

At the extended session of the Government the Head of State stressed that the Ministry for Investment and Development is responsible for the issues of attraction of investors and promotion of export.

He reminded Minister Zhenis Kassymbek that during the top-level visits to Saudi Arabia, Japan, South Korea and the U.S., potential investors displayed interest to Kazakhstan.

"However, when they come to Kazakhstan, they face a lot of problems that no one wants to solve," Nursultan Nazarbayev stressed. "We must show them that Kazakhstan has all conditions in place for investors."

The President also gave instructions to set the work on the promotion of export in order.

"You should agree that process with Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdrakhmanov. Our embassies abroad should monitor the export of Kazakhstani products in foreign countries," Nursultan Nazarbayev added.

 

 

Keywords: Government of Kazakhstan, Kazakhstan, President of Kazakhstan , Ministry of Investments and Development,
