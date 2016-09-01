Weather
Nazarbayev to visit Belarus in 2017

28 September 16:55

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President Nursultan Nazarbayev will visit Republic of Belarus in 2017. Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to Belarus Yergali Bulegenov has said it at a briefing in the MFA today.

"The Head of State paid an official visit to Belarus in 2012 and Alexander Lukashenko visited Kazakhstan in 2013. After then the countries had numerous meetings at various platforms, including the summits of the CIS, EEU, CSTO, OIC etc. Bilateral meetings are held regularly," said Bulegenov.

According to the Diplomat, the President's visit was planned for the current year, but it was postponed.

"We expect this visit, and we are preparing for it. Some joint breakthrough projects are planned to be signed. Both side are working now on it," he added.

