Weather
Astana -25 °С
Almaty -15 °С
Exchange rates
USD 335.48
EUR 357.19
RUB 5.28
CNY 48.74

Nazarbayev speaks about EEU prospects in interview with Bloomberg

Nazarbayev speaks about EEU prospects in interview with Bloomberg
22 November 18:19 124

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President Nursultan Nazarbayev gave an interview to Bloomberg Agency, Akorda press service informed.    

The Head of State talked to the representatives of Bloomberg, one of the leading business news agencies of the world.

 

During the interview, Nazarbayev spoke about the key areas of political and socio-economic development of Kazakhstan, the prospects of cooperation within the EEU, global economic aspects, fight with terrorism and strengthening interaction with foreign countries. 

Keywords: President of Kazakhstan , Mass media,
Read also

Latest news
Load more
Commented articles
Soyuz spacecraft with US, Russian, French crew docks to ISS
Society > Science 0
GGG, Jacobs likely to fight in March
Sport > Sport 0
Death toll rises to 60 after train derailment in India
World News > World News 0
Nursultanov wins his first professional fight in Las Vegas
Sport > Sport 0
We attach great importance to Kazakh President's visit to South Korea - Soosuk Lim
World News > International Activity of Kazakhstan 0
Black ice caused GAZelle-bus collision near Balkhash
Regions > Karaganda region 0
Ward defeats Kovalev on points
Sport > Sport 0

Archive