Nazarbayev signs law on extension of moratorium on amendments to land legislation

23 December 15:34 133

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has signed the Law "On amendments to the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan dated June 30, 2016 "On suspension of some provisions of the Land Code of Kazakhstan and enactment of the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan dated November 2, 2015 "On amendments to the Land Code of the Republic of Kazakhstan", Akorda press service informed.     

 The Law prolongs the moratorium on application of some provisions of the land legislation. The text of the Law will be published in printed media.

