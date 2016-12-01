Weather
Nazarbayev, Sargsyan discuss agenda of Supreme Eurasian Economic Council’s meeting

22 December 18:20

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has met today with Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission Tigran Sargsyan, the press service of Akorda reported.

The parties discussed the agenda of the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council.

In 2016, under Kazakhstan’s presidency, the EAEU has drafted a number of important documents regarding further Eurasian integration, which will be discussed at the oncoming meeting. The agenda includes also  transport policy issues, its coordination,  discussion of customs legislation and formation of a common market of electric power. 

Keywords: President of Kazakhstan , Eurasian Economic Union,
