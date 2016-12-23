Weather
Astana -15 °С
Almaty -5 °С
Exchange rates
USD 328.91
EUR 343.61
RUB 5.39
CNY 47.36

Nazarbayev pays visit to Russia's Saint Petersburg

Nazarbayev pays visit to Russia's Saint Petersburg
25 December 10:27 94

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President Nursultan Nazarbayev arrived in Russia's Saint Petersburg on Saturday.    

Mayor of Saint Petersburg Georgy Poltavchenko and Representative of the Russian President in Northwestern Federal District Nikolay Tsukanov met the Kazakh Leader at Pulkovo Airport.

 

Nazarbayev came to Saint Petersburg for a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council and a meeting of the CSTO Collective Security Council, the administration of the Russian city informed on its website

Keywords: President of Kazakhstan , Eurasian Economic Union, CSTO,
Read also

Latest news
Load more
Commented articles
Kazakhstan, Iran to benefit from coop in transit and logistics
Authorities and Policy > President 0
Kazakhstan ready to step up export of agricultural products to Iran
Authorities and Policy > Integration 0
Iranian companies to develop copper deposit in Karaganda region
Authorities and Policy > President 0
KASE day session: USDKZT_TOD = 332.37
Economy and finance > Economy 0
Kazakhstan, Iran signed several coop documents
Authorities and Policy > Integration 0
Ex-Defense Minister names possible cause of Su-27 fighter jet crash
Accidents > Incidents 0
New Astana-Tehran flight to be launched
Authorities and Policy > Integration 0

Archive