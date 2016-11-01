Weather
Astana -9 °С
Almaty -9 °С
Exchange rates
USD 335.48
EUR 357.19
RUB 5.28
CNY 48.74

Nazarbayev invites UN Secretary General-designate to Kazakhstan

Nazarbayev invites UN Secretary General-designate to Kazakhstan
23 November 13:37 102

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has met with Secretary-General-designate of the United Nations António Guterres, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda's press service.

The Head of State congratulated the Portuguese politician on the appointment to the post of the UN Secretary-General.

At the meeting the sides expressed confidence in fruitful cooperation between the UN and Kazakhstan in the capacity of a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council.

The Kazakh President noted that António Guterres will work in extremely complex geopolitical environment.

"You can count on Kazakhstan's support during your tenure as the Secretary-General of the United Nations," Nursultan Nazarbayev said.

President Nazarbayev also stressed that our country enjoys trust-based and construction relations with the UN.

António Guterres, in turn, thanked Nursultan Nazarbayev and expressed hope for further effective cooperation.

In conclusion, the Head of State invited António Guterres to pay a visit to Kazakhstan.

Keywords: Nursultan Nazarbayev, Akorda presidential residence, Kazakhstan, President of Kazakhstan , UN, UN Security Council,
Read also

Latest news
Load more
Commented articles
Argentinians did not believe in -30° frost in Astana – Allan Luciano
Authorities and Policy > Integration 0
On World Toilet Day, UN spotlights impact of sanitation on peoples’ livelihoods
World News > World News 0
Samsung C&T not decided yet to quit Balkhash TPS construction project
Economy and finance > Economy 0
DHL became official logistics partner of 2017 Winter Universiade
Sport > 2017 Winter Universiade 0
Kazakhstan Boxing Championships kicked off in Pavlodar
Society > Events 0
Turkey discusses accession to SCO
Authorities and Policy > Integration 0
Kazakhstan’s major space forum to be held in Astana
Society > Science 0

Archive