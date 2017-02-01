Weather
Nazarbayev criticized Minister of Finance Sultanov

3 February 15:55 152

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev criticized Minister of Finance Bakhyt Sultanov for inefficient allocation of budgetary funds, Kazinform correspondent reports.    

“I have already warned you about rational use of governmental funds. This is the second warning for you,” the President said addressing Sultanov at the Cabinet’s enlarged meeting today.

 

“We all are public servants. Our duty is to serve to the state and to the people. So, let’s do our work and scrimp and save the country’s budget. And you must think about how to save it,” stressed he. 

Keywords: President of Kazakhstan , Ministry of Finance,
