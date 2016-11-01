National Nuclear Center among Springer Nature's top 10 most published organizations

UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM - The National Nuclear Center has been featured into the top 10 most published organizations of Kazakhstan in scientific journals published by Springer Nature publishing company, Kazinform has learnt from the PR Department of the center.

Springer Nature publishing company has been working worldwide since its foundation in 1842. Besides, Springer Nature company was created after the merger of Springer Science+Business Media and Georg von Holtzbrinck Publishing Group's Nature Publishing Group, Palgrave Macmillan and Macmillan Education in May 2015.



Springer Nature journals' collection includes the collection of all journals of Springer and Nature publishing houses - over 2,500 journals of Springer publishing house in English, over 200 journals of Springer publishing house in German and 134 journals of Nature publishing house, including Nature Partner journals, Nature Academic journals, Scientific American and Palgrave McMillan.



Springer Nature publishing company has published the largest number of articles and books from Kazakhstan in the world.



For instance, Kazakhstani scientists published 2,133 articles in 403 journals of Springer publishing company from 2006 until 2016. Every fifth article penned by Kazakhstani scientists abroad is published in Springer Nature journals.