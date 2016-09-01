Weather
Astana 9 °С
Almaty 8 °С
Exchange rates
USD 337.16
EUR 379.10
RUB 5.29
CNY 50.56

Movie ticket prices surge in Kazakhstan

28 September 12:20

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Going to the movies in Kazakhstan is slowly becoming a luxury since the country has seen a sharp rise in movie ticket prices recently, Kazinform has learnt from energyprom.kz.

According to reports, the average movie ticket price in August 2016 was 1,186 tenge, an increase of 15.3% from the analogous period in 2015.

The highest movie ticket prices were registered in Atyrau (1,600 tenge), Kokshetau (1,500 tenge) and Astana (1,413 tenge).

The sharpest rise in price (60%) was seen in Ust-Kamenogorsk.

Keywords: Entertainment, Kazakhstan, Statistics,
Read also

Latest news
Load more
Commented articles
Massive explosion rocks crowded street in Budapest injuring two police officers
World > World News 0
New sports complex in Karaganda likely to be named after GGG
Regions > Karaganda region 0
Attendees at North Korean air show wowed by miniature F-16
World > World News 0
Tajik President Rahmon pays visit to Nurobod District
Society > Events 0
Baltimore police searching for 3 shooters after 8 people shot & injured, including toddler
World > World News 0
Kazakhstan, Iran boost economic coop
Authorities and Policy > International Activity of Kazakhstan 0
Golubev wins in 2nd round of Orleans qualification
Society > Sport 0

Archive