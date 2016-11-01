Mitt Romney expected to get nomination for Secretary of State

WASHINGTON. KAZINFORM - Former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney is at the forefront of the race for US Secretary of State, according to a media report.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday that according to sources close to President-elect Donald Trump's transition team, Romney may be asked to be his secretary of state, Sputnik reports.

Romney, a former Republican presidential nominee, said he had had a very thorough and far-reaching discussion with Trump after meeting with him on Saturday.

The report also stated that retired Marine Gen. James Mattis is likely to be nominated as secretary of defense and South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley is a favorite to be nominated as US ambassador to the United Nations. On Friday, Trump announced his intention to nominate US Senator Jeff Sessions to serve as Attorney General and US Congressman Mike Pompeo as Director of the Central Intelligence Agency. Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn has been selected to be National Security Advisor.©



Фото: REUTERS/ Mike Blake