Minsk to host CIS conference on research and discoveries in culture, art

MINSK. KAZINFORM - The research center for Belarusian culture, language and literature at the Belarus National Academy of Sciences will host the 7th international conference "Traditions and current status of art and culture" on 24-25 November, BelTA learned from the press service of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus (NASB).

The forum will discuss the role of research in the field of architecture, fine and decorative arts, theater, music, photography, cinema, screen arts in solving the pressing problems of modern culture. Participants will also discuss the problems they face when studying ethnic and cultural traditions, folklore, and anthropology.

The conference will be attended by leading specialists from Belarus and CIS countries (Russia, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan), and also China and Romania.



The list of speakers includes scientists from the Institute of Ethnology at the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine, the Institute of History, Archeology and Ethnography of the Peoples of the Far East of the Russian Academy of Sciences (RAS), the Kazakh Academy of Architecture and Civil Engineering, the Ganja branch of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences, Luzin Institute of Economic Problems of the Kola scientific center RAS, the Mirzo Ulugbek Institute of History at the National University of Uzbekistan, the Institute of Philology of the Siberian branch of RAS, Kasteyev State Museum of Arts of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazakh National Academy of Choreography, and others.



"The conference is dedicated to the Year of Culture. Therefore the reports to be made at the conference will touch on the latest research and discoveries in the field of culture and arts," said the NASB press service.



The forum will discuss the challenges faced by researchers in the field of culture, language and literature, and also the issues dedicated to the 500th anniversary of the Belarusian book printing.



The album "Traditional Belarusian costume" dedicated to the costumes of the late 19th - early 20th century will be presented during the conference.



Other events include the opening of the photo exhibition to honor the 140th anniversary of photographer Yan Bulgak and also an open lecture "Four style of Yan Bulgak". The visitors will see the unique photos made by the master virtually unknown to the Belarusian audience.



The conference has been organized by the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus, the research center of Belarusian culture, language and literature of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.