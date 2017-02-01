Weather
Astana -12 °С
Almaty -6 °С
Exchange rates
USD 321.80
EUR 345.39
RUB 5.47
CNY 46.90

Ministry of Education plans to bring Wi-Fi to every classroom

Ministry of Education plans to bring Wi-Fi to every classroom
7 February 11:41 105

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Ministry of Education and Science of Kazakhstan plans to install Wi-Fi in every classroom in the country, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"Today, the Internet is coming to more schools. We plan to ensure its avilability within the framework of the Digital Kazakhstan program. Wi-Fi networks in every classroom are important too. We plan to start a large-scale project in order to provide a structured cabling system to all schools in Kazakhstan in the shortest possible time", said the Minister of Education and Science Yerlan Sagadiyev during a Government meeting.

Keywords: Ministries, Ministry of Education and Science,
Read also

Latest news
Load more
Commented articles
Universiade: Kazakhstanis won gold in cross country
Sport > 2017 Winter Universiade 0
Ineffective tax incentives to be reduced in Kazakhstan
Authorities and Policy > Government 0
Brazilian expert: Kazakhstan’s political reform – good example to follow
Authorities and Policy > Politics 0
New appointments in Kazakhstan
0
First batch of Kazakhstan grain sent from China to Vietnam
Economy and finance > Economy 0
Kazakhstan biathlon team won silver in mixed relay
Sport > 2017 Winter Universiade 0
Azerbaijan proposes developing joint tourism packages for foreign tourists with Kazakhstan
World News > Foreign Mass Media about Kazakhstan 0

Archive