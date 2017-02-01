Ministry of Education plans to bring Wi-Fi to every classroom

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Ministry of Education and Science of Kazakhstan plans to install Wi-Fi in every classroom in the country, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"Today, the Internet is coming to more schools. We plan to ensure its avilability within the framework of the Digital Kazakhstan program. Wi-Fi networks in every classroom are important too. We plan to start a large-scale project in order to provide a structured cabling system to all schools in Kazakhstan in the shortest possible time", said the Minister of Education and Science Yerlan Sagadiyev during a Government meeting.