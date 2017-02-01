Weather
Minister: museums, theaters should be free

7 February 13:52 57

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Minister of Culture and Sports of Kazakhstan Arystanbek Mukhamediuly suggested a way to make art and culture more accessible to Kazakhstanis, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to him, once a month museums should be free of charge to the public. As for theatres, Minister proposes they shouldn't be free four days a year.

"We plan to implement a practice of increasing the accessibility of cultural facilities for the public. We propose to make entrance to museums free of charge on every third Sunday of the month. For theaters - four times a year on: World Theatre Day, September 1, Children's Day, Independence Day", said the Minister, at the Government session.

In addition, it is proposed to allow free access to museums and theaters to schoolchildren during the summer vacation. "As the result, we expect attendance of cultural institutions to increase by 45 percent", said Mukhamediuly.

