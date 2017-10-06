Weather
Minister Abayev unveils Regional Mass Media Forum

6 October 2017 10:37 195

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Minister of Information and Communications Dauren Abayev has unveiled the Regional Mass Media Forum within the framework of the Astana Media Week this morning in Astana, Kazinform reports.

"This year the forum is held within the framework of the Astana Media Week and this is a big event for the entire media community. After two days of the event, we've received positive feedback from journalists, mass media and other participants of the AMW. No doubt, the AMW will become a traditional platform where we can discuss the most pressing issues and find solutions to them," Minister Abayev said at the forum on Friday.

Abayev reminded that Astana hosted the analogous event a year ago.

Back then, according to the minister, representatives of mass media put forward a number of proposals. As a result, the Regional Mass Media Alliance has been created. It already has the management board and the Charter.

In conclusion, Minister Abayev wished participants fruitful work and encouraged them to participate in the solution of relevant issues in the media environment.

