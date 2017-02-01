Weather
Mets give forecast for three days

3 February 17:03 105

ASTANA. KAZINFRM Kazhydromet published weather forecast for February 4 - February 6, 2017, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The active cyclone, will leave territory of Kazakhstan on Saturday February 4. But atmospheric fronts associated with it will still influence the weather over the weekend. Therefore, snowfall, snowstorm with low visibility (200-500 m) and strong winds (17-25 m/s) are expected in most regions.

Southern regions over this weekend will be under the influence of atmospheric fronts associated with a southern cyclone. Here meteorologists expect snow, fog, ice and strong wind up to 18-25 m/s in places.

Difficult weather conditions are expected in mountainous and foothill areas of Almaty region, where the Winter Universiade takes place. On Saturday here heavy snow, fog and gusty wind are expected.

Cold anticyclone is taking the shifting cyclone's place. Thus, there will bee less precipitation and temperature is expected to drop 3-5ºC below normal. The cold snap, however, will be short, as new cyclone will shift to the west of Kazakhstan on February 6.

 

