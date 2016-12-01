Weather
Meeting on countering terrorism held in Astana

24 December

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Chairman of the National Security Committee Karim Massimov held a regular meeting of the RoK Anti-Terrorist Center, Kazinform learnt.

Chiefs of governmental structures-members of the Anti-Terrorist Center and governors of the regions discussed the state and measures of increasing efficiency of joint work on identification and neutralization of terrorism financing channels.

The meeting summed up also the results of the Anti-Terrorist Center's activity and approved work plan for 2017 which includes activities on further improvement of state-wide system of countering terrorism.

