Massive blast rocks Paris suburbs

3 February 08:12 268

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A strong blast rocked Noisy-le-Grand in the eastern suburbs of Paris on late Thursday evening, Kazinform has learnt from Le Parisien.

According to reports, the explosion occurred at 22:30 p.m. local time. It was caused by a gas leak in a house. The blast resulted in a massive fire that completely destroyed the building.

A critically injured man thought to be in his 50s was found at the scene, Lenta.ru reports.

According to preliminary data, at least five people were injured as a result of the explosion. About 30 firefighters battled the blaze.

