Mandatory health insurance system to start functioning in Kazakhstan in 2018

23 November 16:36 88

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The deputies of the Majilis have approved today amendments to the law of the Republic of Kazakhstan on mandatory social and health insurance, Kazinform correspondent reports.    

As per the bill, the term of implementing all the insurance system processes and insurance payment due dates will be postponed.

Thus, the government will start making insurance payments from January 1, 2018 instead of July 1, 2017.

As for employers, businessmen, private notaries, private judicial enforcement agents, attorneys, professional mediators, individuals paid as per civil-legal agreements, they will start paying insurance premiums since July1, 2017 instead of January 1, 2017.

The Fund will begin transacting payments for medical treatment under the mandatory social and health insurance system from January 1, 2018.

