Majilis Speaker Nigmatulin meets Chairman of Czech Parliament Chamber of Deputies Jan Hamáček

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Speaker of the Majilis Nurlan Nigmatulin has met today with Chairman of the Chamber of Deputies of the Czech Parliament Jan Hamáček, who arrived in Kazakhstan for an official visit.

At the meeting, N.Nigmatulin said that the Czech Republic is the main political and economic partner of Kazakhstan in Central and Eastern Europe.

Nurlan Nigmatulin thanked Jan Hamáček for accepting the invitation to pay an official visit to Kazakhstan.

“We view your visit as a proof of the Czech Republic’s interest in maintaining the high level of bilateral relations reached in recent years including the inter-parliamentary interaction,” Nigmatulin said and added that “this visit will give a new impetus to all-round cooperation between the two countries, in particular, in inter-parliamentary relations.”

The parties discussed the key areas of the Kazakh President’s State-of-the-Nation Address and draft constitutional reforms.

The sides noted also that Astana and Prague had built mutually beneficial and friendly relations which are pledged by high-level contacts. The meetings of the heads of state demonstrate the countries’ aspiration to develop trust-based and constructive relations and create necessary conditions for activating bilateral cooperation.

The parties touched upon also Kazakhstan’s activity within the UNSC from January 1, 2017 as a non-permanent member of the Organization for the oncoming two-year period. The importance of the Syria peace talks held in Astana was also pointed out.

The parliamentarians discussed also extended partnership and cooperation between Kazakhstan and the European Union and other European structures as well as cultural-humanitarian and trade-economic collaboration.

Speaking on these and other topical issues, the chairpersons of the chambers pointed out the importance of parliamentary component and spoke for further strengthening and expansion of inter-parliamentary cooperation.